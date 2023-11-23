Milwaukee man claims he killed at least 10 women, including in Madison

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Milwaukee man claims he killed a frightening number of women or more in several midwestern cities, including Madison.

Lawrence McFarland allegedly told investigators he was previously a pimp, trafficking prostitutes in Wisconsin’s largest city. Prosecutors have charged McFarland, 40, with sexual assault, false imprisonment, and strangulation, among other charges. However, the claims prosecutors say he made indicate crimes more serious.

McFarland, 40, reportedly claimed he strangled three women before he ‘torched’ them using gasoline or lighter fluid, Milwaukee-based WISN stated. Ominously, according to prosecutors, McFarland added he “couldn’t remember the exact number of people he’s strangled to death.” WISN went on to quote the complaint indicating the suspect admitted to killing seven women with deadly injections of drugs.

McFarland reportedly went on to say that he “frequently hears voices that tell him to either kill himself or kill others,” prosecutors noted.

Lawrence McFarland told investigators he killed multiple women in cities including his hometown of Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, and Madison, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Retired Milwaukee Police Dept. Thomas Fischer told WISN that investigators will now likely begin trying to determine if any of McFarland’s claims are true. Fischer, who now runs his own investigations company, explained their next steps will be to figure out where the reported homicides may have occurred and then start combing over missing person records and cold cases to see if any facts match up.

That process is underway, law enforcement confirmed to WISN.

McFarland has not been charged with any of the homicides he reportedly claimed to have committed. The criminal complaint in which prosecutors detailed what he said accuses him of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, two charges of false imprisonment, along with counts of battery and intentionally pointing a gun at someone. The complaint against him was filed on Monday, and the arrest warrant issued the next day.

