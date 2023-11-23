Sauk County murder suspect arrested in Missouri

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who has been wanted for nearly two years on charges related to a 2020 homicide was arrested in Missouri.

26-year-old Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia was arrested shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 in Gladstone, Mo. He was wanted in Chippewa County on charges relating to the death of Rosaly Rodriguez. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 15, 2021.

According to a release from Gladstone Police Department, shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 automated license plate readers in the city of Gladstone, detected a vehicle with stolen plates. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot the 400 block of NW Englewood Road. They contacted the driver who had multiple ID cards and gave several different names.

Rodriguez, who was 24 at the time of her reported disappearance, had been missing since July 2, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults.

Her remains were found on Oct. 14, 2020, in the Town of Wheaton. Her body was found in a purple suitcase on an abandoned farm along County Highway T.

Rodriguez was pregnant when she was killed.

Dominguez-Garcia is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse.

