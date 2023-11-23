Sauk County murder suspect arrested in Missouri

Rosaly Rodriguez's remains were found in October of 2020.
Rosaly Rodriguez's remains were found in October of 2020.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who has been wanted for nearly two years on charges related to a 2020 homicide was arrested in Missouri.

26-year-old Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia was arrested shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 in Gladstone, Mo. He was wanted in Chippewa County on charges relating to the death of Rosaly Rodriguez. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 15, 2021.

According to a release from Gladstone Police Department, shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 automated license plate readers in the city of Gladstone, detected a vehicle with stolen plates. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot the 400 block of NW Englewood Road. They contacted the driver who had multiple ID cards and gave several different names.

Rodriguez, who was 24 at the time of her reported disappearance, had been missing since July 2, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults.

Her remains were found on Oct. 14, 2020, in the Town of Wheaton. Her body was found in a purple suitcase on an abandoned farm along County Highway T.

Rodriguez was pregnant when she was killed.

Dominguez-Garcia is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire Police Department is down several officers due to retirement and is hiring more...
Eau Claire police: Fire at electrical substation causes power outage
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff
The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are also down 0.61% from the same time last year.
DNR Releases data from opening weekend of 2023 gun deer hunt
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm
Chief of Chippewa Falls Police Department resigns
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Gas leak detected at substation in Vernon County
Over 3,100 runners participated.
Thousands participate in Festival Foods Turkey Trot
SportScene 13 Scene Stealers
SportScene 13 Scene Stealers
13 First Forecast @ TEN
13 First Forecast @ TEN