Thanksgiving travel this year said to be one of the busiest ever

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Millions of people took to the road and skies for the annual journey to the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Starting with the skies, Jeff Lea with Minneapolis-St. Paul International said this could be the busiest travel week for the holiday ever.

“Sunday could be one of the busiest travel days ever. If the projections hold up,” Lea said.

Wednesday morning the extra staff was kept busy. They helped move things along for the more the estimated 42,000 travelers that came through the front door. Lea said that does not even account for those who are passing by for connecting flights.

He also said there could also be more travelers on Sunday compared to Wednesday.

When coming back to the region, Lea said it is crucial to keep an eye on flights and stay in contact with the airlines.

“Make sure you stay in touch as you wrap up the travel week, because weather could could be that wild card that could impact operations,” said Lea.

One the road, Nick Jarmusz with AAA said it is important to get enough sleep and give your self all the time you need when traveling back.

“Being drowsy behind the wheel is almost as impairing as being intoxicated. So you want to make sure that you’re not endangering your safety just to try to avoid a little bit of congestion,” said Jarmusz.

He also said to keep in mind that metropolitan areas are prone to congestion. Examples include the Twin Cities Metro, or the Chicago area.

“Sometimes the Dells area will get a little crowded. Probably Sunday on the way back,” said Terry Poquette who is traveling with his wife Carol.

They learned near the Madison area could be a little congested as well, traveling to St. Paul in Minnesota.

Also hitting the roads was Jesse Schutt and his family. There were headed to Stillwater, Minn.

“Did some deer hunting earlier this week. Wisconsin deer season is running right now, so we’re going to go visit, have some good food, watch some football, and then maybe get back and hunt this weekend again,” said Schutt.

What ever the plans are this holiday, remember one thing.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone and stay safe on the roads,” said Carol.

Jarmusz said the night before Thanksgiving is known for heavy drinking. For that reason, he said the AAA offers free towing for those who do not want to leave their cars behind. The service is offered to everyone, members and non-members.

