Thousands participate in Festival Foods Turkey Trot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of runners laced up their sneakers and braved the morning chill to support two local organizations.

Festival Food’s 16th Annual Turkey Trot is raising money for the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Statewide, the event has raised over $1,000,000.

Race director, Dan Ekblad, said a record 3,100 runners showed up for this year’s race.

“It’s a family tradition. If you look outside, you have lots and lots of families, people who were doing it before, and now they have kids and they’re bringing the kids along. It’s great. Then we get the dogs racing, so people are going along with that,” Ekblad said.

At the end of the race, the turkey trotters were given a t-shirt and pumpkin pie for their Thanksgiving dessert.

