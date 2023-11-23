Thousands participate in Festival Foods Turkey Trot

Over 3,100 runners participated.
Over 3,100 runners participated.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of runners laced up their sneakers and braved the morning chill to support two local organizations.

Festival Food’s 16th Annual Turkey Trot is raising money for the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Statewide, the event has raised over $1,000,000.

Race director, Dan Ekblad, said a record 3,100 runners showed up for this year’s race.

“It’s a family tradition. If you look outside, you have lots and lots of families, people who were doing it before, and now they have kids and they’re bringing the kids along. It’s great. Then we get the dogs racing, so people are going along with that,” Ekblad said.

At the end of the race, the turkey trotters were given a t-shirt and pumpkin pie for their Thanksgiving dessert.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire Police Department is down several officers due to retirement and is hiring more...
Eau Claire police: Fire at electrical substation causes power outage
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff
The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are also down 0.61% from the same time last year.
DNR Releases data from opening weekend of 2023 gun deer hunt
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm
Chief of Chippewa Falls Police Department resigns
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Rosaly Rodriguez's remains were found in October of 2020.
Sauk County murder suspect arrested in Missouri
Gas leak detected at substation in Vernon County
SportScene 13 Scene Stealers
SportScene 13 Scene Stealers
13 First Forecast @ TEN
13 First Forecast @ TEN