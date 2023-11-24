Black Friday brings shoppers, toy donations to Menards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Turkey Day 2023 has come to a close, Black Friday is upon us with shoppers across the country flocking to their favorite stores to hunt for the best deals.

The Eau Claire East location of Menards saw heavy traffic at their 6 a.m. opening, with a steady flow of shoppers coming in throughout the day.

On top of the 3 Days of Deals promotion, General Manager Mike Anderson noted the success of the annual toy drive.

“It’s been really successful. People like giving this time of year. We’ve already filled that box up quite a few times and the Salvation Army has come in and picked it up already. We’re going to just keep filling it until then and make a lot of kids happy,” Anderson says.

Toys can be dropped off at Menards Eau Claire East until Dec. 8, while Menards Black Friday deals continue through the weekend.

