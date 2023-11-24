Black River Falls woman missing

The kayak she might have been using was found
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
Image courtesy MGNOnline.(WVVA)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - A woman has been reported missing after the kayak she is thought to have left the area in was found.

Stacy was last seen leaving a family home on North Roosevelt Road in Black River Falls on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. It is believed she left the area in a red and blue kayak traveling north on the Black River.

The kayak was later found on the bank north of where Stacy left.

According to the news release from the Black River Falls Police Department, Stacy was not wearing appropriate clothing for the cold.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a purple top and Hey Dude brand shoes.

Anyone who has seen Stacy is asked to contact the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357 ext. 180.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosaly Rodriguez's remains were found in a suitcase in October of 2020.
Man wanted in Chippewa County murder case arrested in Missouri
The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are also down 0.61% from the same time last year.
DNR Releases data from opening weekend of 2023 gun deer hunt
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff
Lawrence McFarland told investigators he killed multiple women in cities including his hometown...
Milwaukee man claims he killed at least 10 women, including in Madison
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm
Chief of Chippewa Falls Police Department resigns

Latest News

State Park admission stickers to go on sale Nov. 24
AG Chat with Jill Welke Nov 24th
First Alert Forecast Nov 24th 6AM
Toys for Christmas
Make sure the toy under the tree is safe this holiday season