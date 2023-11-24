Chilly remainder of this Thanksgiving weekend ahead!

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Kevin Bloemberg
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
As temperatures started of somewhat mild last night, they have been dropping throughout the day today. Northwest winds were a bit blustery earlier, but calmed down later today. They will remain noticeable though as we go into the overnight hours, and that means, with dropping temperatures, we are looking at some cold wind chills tonight! With temperatures dropping into the low to mid-10s, wind chills can locally get down to 0º, maybe even a bit lower. So if you are heading out early tomorrow for Black Friday shopping, wear extra layers and bring those hats and gloves! We will remain clear overnight, and also during the day on Friday, clouds will stay away from our area, with only some higher clouds expected later in the day. Temperatures will be similar to this afternoon, with highs around 30º. Meanwhile, a big storm system will bring multiple inches of snow to parts of the Central Plains. So if you are traveling to parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Utah or Colorado the next few days, keep an eye on the weather forecast!

A big winter storm will bring multiple inches of snow to parts of the Central Plains. High pressure dominates in the Upper Midwest.(WEAU)

Cloud cover will increase Friday night, leaving us cloudy for the day on Saturday. Some isolated flurries are possible, but a better chance for snow showers arrives Saturday night and Sunday. A little bit of accumulation is possible, with winds picking up again later in the day. Temperatures this weekend will be around freezing for highs, and that will continue into next week. Monday is looking to be the coldest day with highs only in the mid-20s. Otherwise we’re mainly looking at highs in the low-30s and lows in the 10s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, so we are still not looking at any big winter storm impacting us in the near future either.

WEAU
