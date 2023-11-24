Chippewa Falls event hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus

A 20-year tradition returns to downtown
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Now that we’ve celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas will be here soon, which is why Santa and Mrs. Claus are in town.

The Clauses will be in downtown Chippewa Falls every Saturday until Dec. 23, along with some of their elves, handing out treats and ornaments to kids.

Teri Ouimette, Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, says it’s a 20-year tradition for the city, with new things happening this holiday season.

“We’ve also created new traditions, like after the Christmas parade we have the tree lighting now downtown. It’s awesome, we have a beautiful park. We’ll also have reindeer down there this year, and at the parade, we have a lot of surprises, so I hope everybody comes,” Ouimette says.

Ouimette says that on a typical day up to 400 kids come to get their picture taken with Santa.

On Dec. 23 you can even bring your pets for a holiday snapshot.

This event is free for everyone to enjoy.

