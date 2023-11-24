Coon Valley Fire Department responds to a residential fire

TOWNSHIP OF HAMBURG, Wis. (WEAU) - The fire department responded to a 911 call about a fire in an upstairs bedroom of a rural home.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a fire in an upstairs bedroom of a home on Dahl Lane was reported to the 911 dispatch center at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 24.

The Coon Valley Fire Department was sent. The fire was already put out by residents when the CVFD arrived.

The incident is under investigation by the Coon Valley Fire Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

