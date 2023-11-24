A gloomy weekend ahead with chances for light snow moving in

High pressure over the Northern Plains allowed for a beautiful end to the week weather-wise with plenty of sunshine, though temperatures ran several degrees below average in the 20s and low 30s. The high will drift just to our south tonight while a storm system comes together over the Colorado Rockies with increasing clouds expected across Western Wisconsin. Light winds, thin high clouds, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop quick initially as most places dip to the upper teens and low 20s, before leveling off at some point overnight. Mainly cloudy skies will kick off the weekend tomorrow as low pressure continues moving well to southwest. There have been hints at a few flurries throughout the day, but a deep layer of low-level dry air will likely prevent most, if not, all of those from reaching the ground. Despite the cloud cover, light southwesterly flow will help nudge temperatures back into the low 30s.

A storm system moves to the southwest with cloudy skies to start the weekend (WEAU)

Skies will stay mainly cloudy tomorrow night with chances of light snow showers increasing along and especially south of I-94 as an upper-level shortwave trough builds in from the west, while a clipper-type system traverses Southern Canada. These should taper off by daybreak with a lull in the action Sunday morning as we await the arrival of a cold front from the northwest. As this slides in during the afternoon, chances for more snow showers will develop over all the area. Any accumulations will be light with a dusting up to two inches possible across Western Wisconsin. The snow will accumulate mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, but a few slick spots cannot be ruled out. Winds will shift out of the west-northwest, turning breezy as temperatures reach back near freezing to close out the final weekend of November. It’ll be a cold start to next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s as an upper trough slides through to the east. From there, Temperatures will be warming back into the mid and upper 30s as we finish out the month and welcome December. Weather-wise, things appear to stay dry with sun and clouds; therefore, we will likely be recording the driest November on record in Eau Claire with only 0.02″ of precipitation on the month.

