Tomah man arrested after stabbing

George Solis
George Solis(Monroe County Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -

One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a stabbing in Sparta.

44-year-old George Solis of Tomah is being held in the Monroe County Jail and is expected to face charges of 1st Degree Attempted Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of East Main Street around 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day for a reported stabbing.

At the scene, they found Solis leaving the house and an injured man inside.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and more information will be released at a later time.

