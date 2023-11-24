Tree farms prepare for holiday season

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of families are heading to tree farms in the area to pick up the perfect spruce, Fraser or Douglas fir as Christmas is fast approaching.

Traditional Tree Farm in Chippewa Falls says opening day, which is after Thanksgiving, is one of their busiest times of the season. Typically they sell 1200-1300 trees and 500 wreaths every year.

Owner Joe Cook says some tree farms in Wisconsin are experiencing a shortage after dealing with dry weather conditions this year.

“There’s a shortage of trees this year. I know there’s some growers that aren’t even open this year in southern Wisconsin. I think because of the drought this year and the drought was bad for us, it started bad. It was. I wondered what was going to happen, but actually trees did pretty well. We started getting rain later in June and it just seemed to be enough. So I don’t think they grew this year like typically, but they look pretty good,” Cook says.

Traditional Tree Farm also has hot chocolate, cider and cookies for families, as well as a Christmas sleigh to take holiday photos in.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosaly Rodriguez's remains were found in a suitcase in October of 2020.
Man wanted in Chippewa County murder case arrested in Missouri
The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are also down 0.61% from the same time last year.
DNR Releases data from opening weekend of 2023 gun deer hunt
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff
Lawrence McFarland told investigators he killed multiple women in cities including his hometown...
Milwaukee man claims he killed at least 10 women, including in Madison
George Solis
Tomah man arrested after stabbing

Latest News

Ho-Chunk Day celebrates thriving Native American culture
Ho-Chunk Day celebrates thriving Native American culture in Wisconsin
Black Friday 2023 Underway (11/24/23)
Black Friday 2023 Underway (11/24/23)
Chippewa County Homicide Suspect Arrested (11/24/23)
Chippewa County Homicide Suspect Arrested (11/24/23)
Tree Farms Prepare for Holiday Season
Tree Farms Prepare for Holiday Season
Santa and Mrs. Claus in Chippewa Falls
Santa and Mrs. Claus in Chippewa Falls