Tree farms prepare for holiday season

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of families are heading to tree farms in the area to pick up the perfect spruce, Fraser or Douglas fir as Christmas is fast approaching.

Traditional Tree Farm in Chippewa Falls says opening day, which is after Thanksgiving, is one of their busiest times of the season. Typically they sell 1200-1300 trees and 500 wreaths every year.

Owner Joe Cook says some tree farms in Wisconsin are experiencing a shortage after dealing with dry weather conditions this year.

“There’s a shortage of trees this year. I know there’s some growers that aren’t even open this year in southern Wisconsin. I think because of the drought this year and the drought was bad for us, it started bad. It was. I wondered what was going to happen, but actually trees did pretty well. We started getting rain later in June and it just seemed to be enough. So I don’t think they grew this year like typically, but they look pretty good,” Cook says.

Traditional Tree Farm also has hot chocolate, cider and cookies for families, as well as a Christmas sleigh to take holiday photos in.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.