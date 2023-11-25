Chances for light snow close out the holiday weekend with minor accumulations possible

A significant storm system over Southern Colorado brought gray skies to Western Wisconsin today as we avoided impactful winter weather over the Central Plains. Despite radar indicating snow showers or flurries over the local area at times throughout the day, a deep layer of low-level dry air won out, drying up any flakes before reaching us at the surface. Light southwesterly flow compensated for the cloud cover as much of the area saw temperatures in the low to mid-30s this afternoon. Overcast skies stick around tonight as moisture starts to increase with chances for light snow developing. Snow showers are most likely in our south and eastern counties, but there is still a potential for parts of the Chippewa Valley to see some precipitation. Clouds and south-southwest winds will not allow for a far drop in temperatures overnight as we bottom out in the mid to upper 20s. Any snow looks to taper off by daybreak with a lull in the action expected tomorrow morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, though a break or two of sunshine is possible as a cold front starts to work in from the north and west. As the boundary moves in during the early afternoon, it will bring a band of light to moderate snow across much of the area with winds turning breezy as they shift to the west-northwest behind the front. Things will quiet down by the late afternoon and early evening with temperatures topping out near freezing. Total snow accumulations from Saturday night through Sunday will be minor overall, with a dusting up to two inches possible. Slightly higher amounts are possible over South/Eastern Wisconsin. While most of the accumulations will be confined to elevated and grassy surfaces, higher rates of snowfall could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Be sure to use caution if you’ll be out and about through tomorrow.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday night into Sunday (WEAU)

A cold front slides through Western Wisconsin, bringing light snow (WEAU)

The final week of November will get off to a dry but colder start as an upper trough swings through the Upper Midwest with winds remaining breezy from the west-northwest. After starting out in the mid-teens Monday, we’ll only manage to achieve the low to mid-20s by later in the day. That said, it will feel much colder out with wind chills likely to hang out in the single digits above zero. Mostly clear skies and lighter winds at night will lead to our coldest morning of the season so far in Eau Claire with lows cooling into the upper single digits. We may start out with a bit of sunshine Tuesday, but clouds will gradually increase as temperatures stay on the colder side of normal in the mid-20s. By Wednesday, a warm front will be situated to the north with our airmass starting to moderate as highs turn seasonable in the upper 30s. A weak cold front will start to pass through the region Thursday, but stall out just to our south as we welcome in December and Meteorological Winter on Friday. It will have very little impact on temperatures as we hover around average with mostly to partly sunny skies. No First Alert Weather Days are anticipated with any precipitation looking to miss us to the south.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.