Cloudy and cool weekend with light snow possible

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It will be cloudy to wrap up this long Thanksgiving weekend, and cold as well, with highs below freezing. A weak disturbance could bring some snow Saturday night and Sunday, before we are heading into another dry pattern for next week.

This Weekend (WEAU)

After a few beautiful and sunny days, Saturday is a cloudy one. Clouds dominate all day for the entire area, with even a few snow showers possible in the afternoon. The air is very dry still though, so the chances of any of that snow making it to the ground are slim. Winds will shift to the southwest, so despite the clouds, temperatures won’t drop much compared to the past few days. But still, with a high of only 30º in Eau Claire, we can’t exactly call it a mild day... Winds could be a bit blustery at times as well, between 5-15 mph. Tonight, the outer edges of a storm system out west will slide into our southern areas, increasing the chance for snow across the Coulee Region. This could lead to some light accumulations, generally around an inch, but locally a little bit more. Temperatures only drop into the mid-20s.

Day Planner Saturday (WEAU)

Sunday, the snow moves out, making room for a few peeks of sunshine early on. But a weak cold front will bring in another band of some snow, this time affecting most of the area. It will be very light though, and moving through pretty quickly. So we are not expecting more than a little dusting of snow for most on Sunday. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, below freezing. It is looking even colder to start of next week, with highs in the 20s. We should recover somewhat for the rest of the week, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper-30s as early as Wednesday. Next week is also looking dry, even though some models try to bring in a sloppy winter storm on Friday to start off December.

