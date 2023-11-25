Downtown Eau Claire Inc. hosts 5th annual Haymarket Holiday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To celebrate the upcoming holidays, Downtown Eau Claire Incorporated threw their annual celebration.

The tree-mendous Haymarket Holiday is back for its 5th year, and this year with even more attractions, like multiple complementary trolley rides, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Downtown Eau Claire Incorporated’s Communication and Promotions Director, Erin Klaus, said this event is not only a holiday celebration, they’re also celebrating Small Business Saturday.

“I’ve been a business owner in downtown Eau Claire for 15 years, as the owner of Tangled Up in Hue. Small Business Saturday is one of the most amazing days for a business like ours because people come out, they show their support, they purchase things that they’re going to cherish and share with loved ones. And it just makes it all worth it.”

Klaus said that proceeds from the event will be going towards sponsoring Christmas decorations around the Haymarket Plaza.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.