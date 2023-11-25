‘Heart of service’: Lafayette Co. officials mourn loss of deputy sheriff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office employee killed in a crash earlier this week was described as having a “heart of service.”

Part-time Deputy Sheriff Robert Canfield died following a crash Sunday morning, in Oneida County, involving a semi-truck, the Facebook post by Sheriff Reg Gill explained.

“Robert (Bob), was a wonderful, interesting gentleman with a unique personality and even more unique story as to his journey to become part of the Sheriff’s Office staff,” Gill said.

Canfield’s journey to becoming a member of the Sheriff’s Office was unique indeed, as it started when he was 67 years old.

Sheriff Gill detailed that Canfield attended Madison Area Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy in 2013 and started serving at the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office as a volunteer after graduating. He was a volunteer for two more years, when Sheriff Gill said Canfield became a part-time, paid sheriff’s deputy.

Canfield, a Sun Prairie resident, would drive back and forth from his home an hour and a half away to Lafayette County for a decade, where he had multiple responsibilities over the years, ranging from handling prison transports to being a court bailiff.

In highlighting his dedication, Sheriff Gill recounted how Canfield would even stay overnight in a Darlington hotel if the weather was bad or if a trial was running late at night so he would always show up to work on time the next day.

Sheriff Gill extended his condolences to Canfield’s loved ones and noted how numerous employees at law enforcement agencies, court officials and local journalists have expressed kind words about Canfield.

“Bob always had an interested story or a joke (often rather colorful) to tell,” Sheriff Gill said. “His upbeat personality and wit will surely be missed.”

Canfield was also the recipient of the NBC15 Making a Difference Award, presented to him by former NBC15 Anchor John Stofflet.

" I like to feel that I’m making a difference--that I’m helping out Lafayette,” Canfield had said in 2016.

