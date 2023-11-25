Small Business Saturday in Chippewa Falls is an all weekend event

Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With Thanksgiving over, it’s time for people to get into the holiday spirit.

The community of Chippewa Falls is doing that by shopping local on Small Business Saturday.

“We invite everybody down to come shop. Each store has individual stores and specials. Everyone is appreciating the shop local. We’re very fortunate in Chippewa Falls all year long is shop local”, said Teri Ouimette, the Executive Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street.

Not only are there deals and specials, but customers can enter a giveaway showcasing items from all of the 22 participating shops.

“Every $10 you spend downtown in participating stores, you receive a ticket to enter a drawing to win prizes. There’s all kinds of gift baskets from all the downtown participating stores. Chippewa Falls Main Street has donated $20 gift certificates. They can be spent downtown, just same as cash”, said Ouimette.

Local business owners believe this helps not only them, but the community.

“I definitely think it helps out a lot. It brings a lot of people downtown. Everybody likes to shop local. When you shop local, you’re helping somebody in your community, not somebody you don’t know”, said Drewmark Boutique owner Sarah Thornton.

Community members say they’re shopping local to support small businesses, but also for the quality.

That’s why Sami Wedemeyer, says she goes to Ope It’s Soap!

“I like how it’s homemade, and it’s not like bath and body where you don’t really know what the ingredients are. I like to know what’s exactly in the ingredients and know what I’m actually putting on my skin.’”

Ouimette says this day is just another tradition for the downtown area.

“It’s a community that’s very tight knit. We have a lot of traditions. It promotes the local economy. It promotes entrepreneurs downtown, and I think that people see the importance of it shopping local.”

Small Business Saturday ends tomorrow.

You can drop off your tickets for the giveaway at Mason Outlet Store by Sunday at 4 p.m.

The winners will be announced on the Mason Store Facebook page Monday at noon.

