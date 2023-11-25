SportScene 13 for Friday, November 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep boy’s hockey got started across Wisconsin. Eau Claire Memorial took on Wausau West, Eau Claire North squared off with Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells and Chippewa Falls topped Verona.

In prep girls basketball D.C. Everest hosted Regis.

Prep boys basketball got their season underway as Eau Claire North fell to Sussex Hamilton and Eau Claire Memorial took down Oshkosh West.

In UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey, the Blugolds fell to St. Norbert.

The Chippewa Steel dropped the first game of their weekend series against the Wisconsin Windigo.

