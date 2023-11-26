Adams Co. woman shot by hunter won’t press charges

BIG FLATS, Wis. (WMTV) - An Adams County woman does not plan to press charges against the man who shot her while hunting on her property.

On November 19th, 47-year-old Billie Johnson was walking her dog Blue down her driveway when a family friend shot her. It was the second day of Gun Deer Season in Wisconsin.

According to Johnson’s daughter Stevie Stockover, the hunter mistook Johnson for a deer because it’s hard to see through her wooded property and Johnson was not wearing blaze orange.

”It was an accident. It was a terrible accident and accidents happen,” Stockover said. ”My mom wasn’t wearing orange like she should’ve been, he took a shot and it just happened to be her.”

Stockover said the hunter is a long time family friend, who even taught her how to hunt and that they would not take legal action against him. He called 911 and took care of Johnson’s dog Blue when she was MedFlighted to a nearby hospital.

”He was looking through brush and stuff. So he probably just saw movement, didn’t really check very well,” Stockover said. " I know he feels terrible and I wouldn’t want to be mean to him by any stretch of the imagination because he is putting himself through it because of how bad he feels. He’s a really long time old family friend.”

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the 62-year-old hunter is living with a disability and was allowed to hunt from a vehicle.

Stockover said the the man who shot her mother cannot walk, so he would hunt on their property from his truck.

Johnson was put into a medically induced coma and underwent surgery. Doctors put a rod in her leg and hip.

”So the top part of her femur got blown off and then her side of her hip got just obliterated,” Stockover said. “She’s doing a lot better. When my grandma, her best friend and me all went to visit her, she looked at my grandma and was like, ‘I’m fine!’ Then my grandma and her best friend just lost it and started crying.”

Stockover did not name the hunter, but said he’s already apologized and the family accepted.

”My mom had to try calming him down when she was the one shot, because he was so hysterical,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine making that kind of mistake. I’m just grateful it wasn’t worse. It could’ve been a lot worse.”

This is not Johnson’s first serious hospitalization, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma five years ago.

”Honestly it doesn’t feel as bad as when she had cancer,” Stockover said. “I don’t see it as bad as her having cancer. When she was first diagnosed she had stage four and all othat kind of stuff so it was pretty scary for awhile.”

She said her mother survived cancer and she’s confident she’ll recover from getting shot.

”She’s a really tough cookie,” Stockover said. “She’s not going down for nothing.”

Stockover said the family missed Johnson during Thanksgiving celebrations, but understands post-surgery recovery in the hospital is important. Next, Johnson plans to move to a rehabilitation center to focus on physical therapy. Stockover plans to take Blue to visit Johnson as soon as doctors allow it.

Johnson does not have health insurance, so Stockover started a medical bill fundraiser through GiveSendGo for anyone who would like to support the family.

