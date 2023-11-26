Boat and trailer damaged in two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

A vehicle struck the left side of the boat and trailer causing substantial damage.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County on Friday night.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 56 and County Road S in the Town of Liberty around 5:45 p.m.

56-year-old, John Andrew Werthwein, of Soldiers Grove was traveling south on County Road S, entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle traveling east on State Highway 56.

The eastbound vehicle, driven by 18-year-old, Kolebe Charles Ferguson-McCoy, of Viola, was pulling a boat on a trailer. The front of Werthwein’s vehicle struck the left side of the boat and trailer causing substantial damage. A traffic sign, including a stop sign, was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

