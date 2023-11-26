Chippewa Falls Park Recreation and Forestry Department hosts 11th annual Run for the Lights race

By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A local park in Chippewa Falls hosted an event to raise money for their Christmas Village.

The Chippewa Falls Park Recreation and Forestry Department hosted its 11th annual 5k and 1-mile walk at Irvine Park.

With hundreds of runners, the race went around the park and through the Christmas Village.

While the event helps get people active in the community, Director of the Parks Department, John Jimenez, said it’s more than just a race.

“It’s really about just continuing to provide opportunities for community members to participate in an event like this. Coming back from Thanksgiving, you want to get out and be physical, but also to encourage those around the community, too, and bring awareness to the fact that we have this Christmas village and we have this event, and this helps to directly impact our ability to maintain all the lights here.”

Jimenez said they estimate thousands of dollars will be raised through the race.

All proceeds will be going towards their Christmas Village.

