High school robotics team from Chippewa Falls wins Make48 competition

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chi-Hi’s robotic team, Boards ‘n Bots, competed against five other regional high schools during UW-Stout’s Make48 competition.

The team’s coach, Everett Sarauer, said that during the competition, teams were presented with a challenge they must create a solution for.

“In 48 hours you have to come up with an idea, build a prototype, talk to patent attorneys, make sure there aren’t patents on it already. You have to pitch it at the 24 hour mark to industry experts, get their advice. And then at the very end, you have to pitch it to a final panel of judges,” Sarauer said.

Marketing Manager, Elleana Kenney, said she was happy with the challenge that was presented.

“What we tackled was rainwater conservation and whether it was municipal, whether it was commercial, or residential, and just kind of different ways that we could help to conserve said rainwater,” Kenney said.

Electronics Manager, Megan Schutte, said the competition was what they expected, but stressful at times with the deadline.

“It was pretty intense. It was 15 hour days, multiple days. It was a lot of collaboration, a lot of working together, a lot of ideas, we did pretty good together. It was intense but it was a lot of fun for me,” Schutte said.

Build Manager, Brett Schaefer, said the hardest part was brainstorming ideas.

“We had a pretty good idea of what was going to happen. And we all kind of had a general plan of how we wanted the days to go. So overall, I think it went pretty smoothly, except for our prototyping day where we just figured out what we wanted to do,” Schaefer said.

Not only did they win the competition, but the team said they also learned a lot on the way.

“Just working around different people and seeing how different people work, how different people will solve the same problem. Because it’s not about the technology. It’s the people that make the technology a reality. And everybody is so different and it’s just really cool to see how different things happen under different circumstances,” Schutte said.

Chi-Hi’s robotic team won a trophy, $2,000 in prize money, and a $1,000 scholarship each, to UW-Stout.

