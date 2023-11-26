Lake Holcombe School closed Monday for water pipe break
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOWN OF LAKE HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Holcombe School will be closed on Monday, November 27, because of a water main break.
According to the Lake Holcombe School District, a tow truck hit the building early Sunday morning. No one was at the school at the time of the incident. Staff with the district say individuals are working on getting the building up and running for a return on Tuesday. They said the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
