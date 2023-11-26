Mighty Maddy’s Mission’s 5th Annual Tinsel and Tidings event is on Dec. 2nd

These trees are apart of a silent auction that you can purchase now.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 20 decorated Christmas trees line the halls of the Pablo Center to help support a local organization before their annual event.

The 5th Annual Tinsel and Tidings Fundraiser is held every December, by Mighty Maddy’s Mission, a non-profit supporting children with cancer.

The decorated trees are on display at the Pablo Center for anyone to view and bid on.

Each tree was donated by a local business or organization and has themes ranging from Taylor Swift to Hot Wheels to sweet treats.

Board member, Benny Anderson says the event helps support Maddy’s mission of bringing joy to children with cancer.

“Mighty Maddy’s Mission was started, unfortunately, as the legacy of the passing of Maddy Odegard, who was a child here from Eau Claire who passed from cancer, she wanted to be remembered by other families who have cancer as a beacon of support. They do so by providing birthday parties and other treatment parties to kids who are stuck in the hospital.”

You can still purchase tickets for the Tinsel and Tidings event on December 2nd where there will be more decorated trees for sale.

More information can be found on Mighty Maddy’s Mission’s website.

