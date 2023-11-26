SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 25th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse football continued its run in the NCAA DIII Football Tournament with a win over Aurora.

Eau Claire Memorial earned the first place trophy at their annual Memorial Meltdown Tournament with their win over Notre Dame Academy.

In college hockey, UW-Eau Claire took down St. Norbert. The Blugolds women’s hockey team fell on the road against Plattsburgh State.

UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball earned the win over the Milwaukee School of Engineering, while the women fell just short against Wartburg. UW-Stout men’s basketball defeated Augsburg in double overtime.

