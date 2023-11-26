State Patrol: Crashes, slide offs reported Sunday morning during first snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting just over 10 crashes from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Two of those crashes involved injuries.

WSP added there were just over 10 slide offs on Wisconsin interstates spanning from La Crosse to Rock Co.

State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, use your headlights, and to not use cruise control. They also said to give yourself enough time to get to your destination.

Madison Streets Division crews have been out on the roads since shortly before 12 a.m. Sunday and the snow work will continue throughout the day.

The City of Madison is warning drivers of slippery roads on Sunday, especially in areas that are not salted.

“Please continue to make good choices on your travels through Madison,” the city said. “Be slow, patient, and alert.”

When the snows began late Saturday evening, thirty-two plow trucks were dispatched to maintain the salt routes. The trucks have been circling through their routes all night long and through the morning hours. In the early afternoon, a fresh deployment of thirty-two operators will take over those duties from the midnight crew and they continue working on the salt routes until the snow stops and the salt routes are in good winter driving condition.

Following the work on the salt routes, these crews will transition to applying sand to the non-salt route areas of Madison as needed.

Streets Division staff will continue to monitor the roads and the weather.

