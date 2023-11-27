$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Kwik Trip location sold the All or Nothing top prize-winning ticket.

An All or Nothing $100,000 top prize-winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, midday drawing. The ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on Gateway Drive in Eau Claire, Wis.

The winning ticket matched 0 out of 11 numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 2-3-4-8-9-11-15-16-17-20-21.

All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 top prize by matching 0 of 11 numbers or by matching 11 of 11 numbers. A total of 18 $100,000 top prize All or Nothing winning tickets have been sold in 2023, with four matching 0 of 11 numbers, including the win in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.