2 sex offenders to live in Clark County

Harold Dambruch (left) Jerome George (right)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two sex offenders are set to live in Clark County.

According to information from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, sex offender 57-year-old Harold Dambruch is set to live at W4975 US 10 Lot 9 Neillsville WI 54456.

Dambruch served his sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual contact with a minor male and minor female, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office says sex offender 68-year-old Jerome George is set to live at W5590 Dyer Rd Neillsville, WI 54456.

George served his sentence for possession of child pornography, possession of improvised explosives, and operate with restricted control substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

