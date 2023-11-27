Agnes’ Table launches first murder mystery fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -’80s attire, food, and murder will be coming together for a fundraising event for Agnes’ Table.

Agnes’ Table is a Chippewa Valley nonprofit dedicated to providing people with meals. The nonprofit will be celebrating 20 years of serving the community by partnering with Twisted Tales of Horror to host a murder mystery dinner on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Heyde Center for the Arts. People will work together or individually to solve a murder-themed, “Totally Rad 80′s Prom Gone Bad,” while helping support operations at the nonprofit. The Executive Director of Agnes’ Table, Angela Maloney, said they offer a variety of services to help the community.

“We serve breakfast three days a week,” Maloney said. “We have dinner two times a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Plus, we have a food pantry that we are running three days a week. So, just ways to be able to provide a hot meal for folks and or groceries for them.”

The event will also feature a raffle and a silent auction. Maloney said all proceeds from the event will go towards operations at Agnes’ Table. Maloney said guests are encouraged to come in their raddest ‘80s attire. For ticket information click here. For more event details click here.

