Emergency Communications Center staff recognized by Chippewa County law enforcement

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Three Emergency Communications Center staff members are being specially recognized by Chippewa County law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday Nov. 27, 2023, Chief Matthew Kelm, of the Chippewa Falls Police Department, came to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to express his department’s admiration for the professionalism displayed by the Emergency Communications Center staff during their incident on Oct. 20, 2023, on Spruce Street in Chippewa Falls.

The press release says Chief Kelm informed Tim Walters, Stephanie Stone, and Wade Davis that their outstanding efforts, their quick response, recognition of the severity of the incident, teamwork, and immediate actions, including encouraging the female victim to jump out of a second-story window, likely resulted directly in saving the life of the female victim.

A failure to act or action after delay could have led to a tragic outcome, according to the press release.

Chief Kelm presented each of the three staff members with a plaque in recognition of their efforts.

