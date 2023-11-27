A few cold days before the next warm up with a dry finish to November

Still a few lingering flurries in the area early tonight, after much of Western Wisconsin picked up the first accumulation of snow this month. Amounts generally ranged from 0.5-1.5″. A cold front is now sliding away to the east, leading to the arrival of colder air to the northwest with occasionally gusty winds. It will be partly cloudy as temperatures eventually drop down into the lower half of the teens. Northwest flow will continue on Monday, making for an unseasonably cold day, along with breezy winds. Expect clouds and sunny intervals with afternoon highs only in the lower 20s. Winds will make it feel colder with chill values hanging out in the single digits and more reminiscent of January.

High pressure starts to take over for the first part of the week (weau)

A ridge of high pressure will slide to our west and then to the south by Tuesday. A mostly clear sky and fairly light winds should lead to a very cold start Tuesday morning, with readings in the single digits. Sunshine early on will give way to increasing clouds and a mostly cloudy sky out ahead of an advancing warm up across the Northern Plains. It will be another breezy day, while winds begin to shift more to the southwest into the afternoon. It will remain cold with highs in the mid 20s. The coldest air will then retreat as the upper level flow flattens out. The warm front will pass through dry, leading to a milder night as temperatures remain in the 20s. This will set us up for a milder Wednesday along with the return of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will rise back near and even above average with highs in the 30s to low 40s. It does appear we will be finishing out November dry with a mostly sunny sky on Thursday and similar temperatures. Without any additional precipitation for the month, Eau Claire may very well end up with the driest November on record. Heading into the first days of December, the weather remains quiet and seasonable with some extra clouds moving in by next weekend.

