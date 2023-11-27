Ho-Chunk storytellers boast first Emmy win for Nation

Emmy win for Ho-Chunk Nation
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With one remarkable story, the Ho-Chunk Nation took home a historic prize at the 65th Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards.

It marks the first Emmy for the Ho-Chunk Nation, according to film contributors Casey Brown and Rob Reider who have worked for the Nation.

“Thank you and pinagigi, that’s ‘thank you’ in Ho-Chunk, my language, to the Academy for this award honoring the legacy of Truman Lowe,” Brown shared on stage at the Nov. 11 ceremony.

Brown, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, accepted the award alongside Discover Mediaworks.

“We’ve done this for the last couple of years, partnered with them to spread the word that ‘yes, we are still here;’ ‘yes we are still thriving.’ We’ve been here for thousands of years,” Reider shared on stage.

Their winning entry highlighted the life of acclaimed Ho-Chunk artist and teacher Truman Lowe. Lowe, who died in 2019, was well known in the art world for a sculptural technique that blended traditional woodworking with modern materials. The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Arts building was also renamed in his honor.

Filmmakers partnered with the Nation for a multi-part video project under Discover Wisconsin.

“To me, the end goal of this relationship that we have with Discover Wisconsin is to get the word out that ‘yeah, we’re still here. We’re part of your community,’” Reider said. “[I’m] just proud of that message of here’s somebody who’s like me that was able to make it big.”

You can watch the Emmy-winning short film about Truman Lowe here.

