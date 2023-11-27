Interview: The Menomonie Theater Guild presents, “Frozen, Jr.”

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents, Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” to be performed at the historic Mabel Tainter Theater.

The musical will be performed December 1-3 and 8-10.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.