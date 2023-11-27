Interview: Timeless holiday traditions with Alice in Dairyland

By Judy Clark
Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow, talks about Timeless Holiday Traditions with Wisconsin recipes and gifts.

If you’re looking for some fun new treats to keep you and your guests going this busy holiday season – look no further than the Something Special from Wisconsin program, which features hundreds of Wisconsin small businesses.

Items from the Something Special from Wisconsin program can easily be identified in stores by looking for the red and yellow Something Special from Wisconsin logo.

Something Special from Wisconsin Website

