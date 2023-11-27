LENNY LIPINSKI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dan Hull and Carl Zajack would like to nominate Leonard Lipinski for the WEAU Sunshine Award. He is always willing to help anyone in need. He’s a strong presence and an active member of our Thorp community. Lenny is a member of the American Legion, VFW, Thorp Lion’s Club, Knights of Columbus, Polish Heritage Committee, and an active member of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church. Lenny is also a proud and loving husband, father, and grandfather. We appreciate Lenny’s passion and effort for all that he is involved in.

Dan Hull

