Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

By Benjamin Cadigan and Lila Szyryj
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best coffee in the world.

JBC Coffee Roasters won the #1 Coffee of 2023 award in an international competition at the Coffee Review.

“We were really excited,” Co-owner Laura Salinger Johnson described. “We were running around here high-fiving each other so it was really exciting. It’s always an honor to be recognized for the hard work you’re doing.”

What started with JBC founder and co-owner Michael Johnson roasting coffee on a popcorn popper, is now a specialty coffee producer of nearly 30 years.

One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best coffee in the world.(NBC15)

The award winner is JBC’s Wilton Benitez Pink Bourbon, which officials say broke a record by being rated 98 points out of a possible 100. Due to this scoring, the coffee sold out in 24 minutes back in July.

“I think people are really starting to get exposed to these high end coffees,” Salinger Johnson said. “And just the taste for it is growing as they realize how unique, how many different unique coffees are out there.”

But the Pink Bourbon isn’t gone forever. JBC says they’re working on bringing it back sometime in the near future, hopefully by the beginning of 2024.

JBC describes the coffee as having intense floral notes, pleasant acidity, and a sweeter and silkier body. It tastes of pink bubblegum, strawberry blossom, blackberry buttercream, orange and grape.

For more information on JBC and the Pink Bourbon, visit their website.

