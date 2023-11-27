MAKIYA JENNEMAN

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I went into the emergency room back in June as I was having stomach pain, and I was currently 30 weeks pregnant. It turns out I was in labor! Everything happened so quickly. The moment I found out I was having my baby, I called Makiya Jenneman. Makiya felt like something was wrong prior to my call and was already at the hospital. We’ve always had a weird connection like that. Through the NICU stay and postpartum, she was there, bringing light to every day. She is the most selfless person I know. She deserves the Sunshine Award.

Morgan Katzmark

