Minnesota Wild fire head and assistant coaches

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Wild fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods on Monday after a disappointing start to the NHL season.

General manager Bill Guerin announced the moves and did not say who would be replacing Evason on an interim basis. The Wild have lost 14 of their first 19 games and seven in a row.

Evason was nearly a quarter of the way through his fourth full season as Minnesota’s coach. He got the job as a midseason replacement for Bruce Boudreau in February 2020.

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as head coach of our team,” Guerin said. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.”

