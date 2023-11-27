NEILLSVILLE EMS AND ER STAFF OF MARSHFIELD HOSPITAL – NEILLSVILLE & DR. MICHAEL DONNELY

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This weekend I dislocated my shoulder. Bob, Lee & Kayla from Neillsville EMS took me to the Marshfield ER in Neillsville. My pain was 28 on a scale of 1-10. The ER staff, Bobbi, Mckayla, Pamela, Christina, Kaylee, and Dr. Michael Donnely were professional, compassionate, and so kind. I can’t thank them enough. Superb care!

Melissa Dahmen

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Black River Falls woman missing
Black River Falls woman missing
US 12/18 on Sunday, Nov. 26 during the first significant snowfall of the year in Madison.
State Patrol: Crashes, slide offs reported Sunday morning during first snowfall
Adams Co. woman walking dog, shot by hunter, won't press charges
Adams Co. woman shot by hunter won’t press charges
A vehicle struck the left side of the boat and trailer causing substantial damage.
Boat and trailer damaged in two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

Latest News

OLIVIA HAY
Alice in Dairyland highlights Something Special from Wisconsin
Interview: Timeless holiday traditions with Alice in Dairyland
MAKIYA JENNEMAN
JODI ELLENBERGER