NEILLSVILLE EMS AND ER STAFF OF MARSHFIELD HOSPITAL – NEILLSVILLE & DR. MICHAEL DONNELY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This weekend I dislocated my shoulder. Bob, Lee & Kayla from Neillsville EMS took me to the Marshfield ER in Neillsville. My pain was 28 on a scale of 1-10. The ER staff, Bobbi, Mckayla, Pamela, Christina, Kaylee, and Dr. Michael Donnely were professional, compassionate, and so kind. I can’t thank them enough. Superb care!

Melissa Dahmen

