OLIVIA HAY

Olivia, one of our daughter’s dedicated teachers at Days Gone By Early Learning has truly been a blessing in our lives. The exceptional care she provides and the special bond she shares with our daughter have left an indelible mark on our hearts. Olivia is not only a radiant ray of sunshine in our community but also a cherished source of warmth and encouragement for our daughter. We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have her caring for our daughter. We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have her caring for our daughter while we are working, and we believe that Days Gone By is equally lucky to have her as a teacher, bringing her bright and nurturing presence to all the children she cares for. Olivia is a true gem, and we are grateful for her unwavering dedication.

Andrea Trainor

