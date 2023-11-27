Schmidty’s Bar and Restaurant announces closure at the end of 2023

Bob Schmidt took over operations from his parents in 1994 and he is hoping that the next...
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 68 and a half years Schmidty’s Bar & Restaurant will close their doors on January 1, 2024. Schmidty’s owner, Bob Schmidt says the building has been a big part of his life.

“My parents took over Schmidty’s in 1955. We moved from saint Joseph ridge and moved to Schmidty’s here. It was quite a different building at that time, but until I was in eighth grade, we lived up above here. It started in 1955. My parents ran it for 39 years,” says Schmidt.

Schmidt says he is selling because he plans to retire.

“Recently I talked to my kids and it doesn’t appear that they’re interested in buying it. The whole idea is to have a family place. If it’s not going to be a Schmidty’s family place, then we thought it was time to move on and sell it to somebody else,” says Schmidt.

Dave Clements has been a constant visitor to Schmidty’s ever since the Schmidt family bought it.

“My mom started cooking here in 1955, and I’ve been pretty much coming here since then. My whole life, growing up and even into adulthood has evolved around Schmidty’s. It is my go to place. It is where you walk in and there’s always somebody here you know,” says Clements.

Clements says he and many other patrons have become great friends with the Schmidt family.

“We all know and love Bob Schmidt. It’s pretty cool that you have an owner who’s second generation. His family has been here since 1955, and he knows everybody and everybody knows him,” says Clements.

Bob Schmidt took over operations from his parents in 1994 and he is hoping that the next owners will continue the same friendly atmosphere.

While Bob Schmidt hasn’t publicly released the asking price for the bar and restaurant, he hopes for a quick sale before the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

