Several people displaced following structure fire in Tomah

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several people are displaced following a structure fire in Tomah.

According to a press release from the Tomah Fire Department, on Nov. 26, 2023, at 7:51 a.m. the Fire Department responded to 1013 Superior Avenue for an apartment on fire above Peking Chinese Restaurant.

Crews reported seeing fire showing from the window, and that it was growing. Mutual aid was requested.

The press release says It took several hours to contain the fire. There was no extension into the nearby buildings. The building sustained significant fire and water damage.

According to the press release, crews were on scene for nearly 11 hours, and 10 people were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

