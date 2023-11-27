Snowfall is declining across the globe, scientists say

FILE - New analysis and maps from NOAA climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New analysis and maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.

Scientists blame rising temperatures from human-caused climate change.

They say a warmer world means precipitation is more likely to fall as rain than snow.

According to the data, there has been a 2.7% decline in annual global snowfall since 1973. It is the most notable in the area north of the tropics and south of the Arctic, where most of the world’s population resides.

While we might be seeing extreme winter storms in some areas, scientists warn that will decrease as the years go on.

A major concern from this trend is the impact on water supplies from snowpack melting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Black River Falls woman missing
Black River Falls woman missing
US 12/18 on Sunday, Nov. 26 during the first significant snowfall of the year in Madison.
State Patrol: Crashes, slide offs reported Sunday morning during first snowfall
A vehicle struck the left side of the boat and trailer causing substantial damage.
Boat and trailer damaged in two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
Adams Co. woman walking dog, shot by hunter, won't press charges
Adams Co. woman shot by hunter won’t press charges

Latest News

Three ways to save this holiday season
Three ways to save this holiday season
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics
Three ways to save this holiday season
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning