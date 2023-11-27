Still cold tomorrow, but milder and still dry to end November

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Kevin Bloemberg
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a cold one to start off our workweek, easily the coldest day so far this season. Temperatures reached highs in the upper-10s to low-20s, but that happened mainly during the overnight hours. We’ve been colder most of this afternoon, under very persistent cloud cover as well. These clouds are going to give way to more clearing tonight, and with calmer winds, temperatures will drop well down into the single digits. Wind chills could be close to 0º once again, so bundle up when heading out early tomorrow morning! Winds will be a bit lighter than they were today though, but still from the northwest, at around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow start on a sunny note, but more clouds will move in along a warm front by the afternoon. That warm front will shift our winds to the southwest, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. And with that, temperatures will ‘soar’ into the mid to upper-20s!

High pressure slide off to our east, with a warm front bringing some relief from the cold.
High pressure slide off to our east, with a warm front bringing some relief from the cold.(WEAU)

That warmer trend continues into Wednesday, when we’ll get around 40º for a high. The rest of the week is looking a bit cooler again, but overall the signs are strong that temperatures remain near or above average through the weekend, with highs mainly in the mid-30s. We could get a few cooler nights again, but that will mean lows only in the upper-10s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine the rest of the week, but more clouds will move in for the weekend. That will bring us milder nights, and eventually a chance for some snow on Sunday. Models are still not entirely in line, but most try to bring a storm system into the Upper Midwest with a good chance for snow in western Wisconsin. But otherwise, it is another dry forecast, so Eau Claire is still very much on track for their driest November on record!

