Tomah packaging plant closing in the new year

Tomah packing plant will be closing in the new year.
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The closure will be permanent and affect about 90 employees.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, a plant at the Transcontinental facility at 501 Williams St. in Tomah, Wis., will be permanently closing. The first separation will be on Jan. 15, 2024. Approximately 90 employees will be affected.

Affected employees have been notified of their separation dates and that their separation from employment will be permanent.

This closing will affect both union and non-union employees.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, union employees may be able to use bumping rights to affect the timing and order of each employee’s separation date. Additional rights may or may not be negotiated between the union and the company.

Non-union employees will not have any bumping rights.

The release says that the company will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed-upon benefits at the time of their termination.

