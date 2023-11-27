Trial date changes for Fall Creek man facing murder charges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The accused was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea earlier this year.

The trial for Wayne Price for the 2017 murders of his sister and her boyfriend in Fall Creek has been moved to July 15, 2024, at 9 a.m. and will go through Aug. 9, 2024.

Price successfully withdrew his guilty plea earlier this year after serving nearly three decades behind bars. He argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019. Judge Emily Long, who originally ordered Price to serve 28-and-a-half years for those deaths, allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea.

Investigators said Price shot and killed Elizabeth Price and David Dishneau, then buried their bodies on his property. Price entered into a deal in January of 2019, pleading guilty to amended charges of felony murder and false imprisonment, but when he first tried to withdraw that deal, it was denied.

Price is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Price continues to be held on a $1 million cash bond.

