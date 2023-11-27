Wisconsin volleyball to host Jackson State in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Devyn Robinson celebrates vs. Illinois
Devyn Robinson celebrates vs. Illinois(UWBadgers.com/ Julia Kostopoulos)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball will host Jackson State in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. at the Field House.

Click here for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament bracket.

The Badgers are the third overall seed in the tournament and will host the first two rounds of their region in Madison.

Nebraska, Pitt, and Stanford are the other no. 1 seeds.

Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue join Wisconsin as the five Big Ten schools in this year’s tournament. Marquette is also in the Badger’s region.

The 26-3 Badgers ended the regular season with three-straight home sweeps, including an upset of no. 1 Nebraska.

