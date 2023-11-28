18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
Shane Helmbrecht
New details on the arrest, return of Shane Helmbrecht
Tomah packing plant will be closing in the new year.
Tomah packaging plant closing in the new year
Chick-Fil-A restaurant
Chick-fil-A Eau Claire location to open Nov. 30
Bob Schmidt took over operations from his parents in 1994 and he is hoping that the next...
Schmidty’s Bar and Restaurant announces closure at the end of 2023

Latest News

The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (11/28/23)
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (11/28/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/28/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/28/23)