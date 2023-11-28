2020 Wisconsin homicide suspect arrested in Missouri

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in a gruesome Chippewa homicide case of a pregnant woman is in custody in Missouri.

He had been on the run for years, but police in the Kansas City metro area ended that run.

Gladstone Police Captain Karl Burris said the arrest happened in the early hours of Thanksgiving, just after midnight that morning.

“There was a hit on a stolen tag. Not uncommon. I just looked at in October, I think we had like 50 stolen tags here,” said Capt. Burris.

He said the hit on the misdemeanor led the police to a mall parking lot.

“He gives them several different names. In addition to that, they find multiple forms of identification in his wallet to the point they kind of feel maybe there’s something a little bit more to this,” said Capt. Burris.

Police ran the suspect’s fingerprints and were able to identify him as Jose Eduardo Dominguez Garcia.

They learned there was a warrant out for his arrest, and that he was the man accused of killing Rosaly Rodriguez.

“And so our dispatchers actually, I think, just ran the suspect’s name on the Internet and found some news articles,” said Capt. Burris.

Those articles revealed Dominguez Garcia’s girlfriend Rodriguez went missing in the summer of 2020.

Investigators said Rodriguez told Dominguez Garcia she was pregnant and the child was not his.

She and her unborn baby were found in a purple suitcase at an abandoned farm in the Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County in Fall of 2020.

Investigators said Rodriguez could not be found after they questioned him about Rodriguez.

“He didn’t run and he didn’t fight, which is kind of surprising to me, you know, for doing something like that,” said Capt. Burris.

It is not clear how long Dominguez Garcia had been in Missouri for.

“Just makes me wonder, like, where’s he been? Yeah. I just would love to know,” said Capt. Burris.

Dominguez Garcia is being held at the Clay County Jail under the Sheriff’s custody.

There is still no set time on when he will come back to Wisconsin to face the charges for Rodriguez’s death.

It all depends on how the extradition hearings go.

