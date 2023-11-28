Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.(mikvivi/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (TMX/Gray News) – The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.

Macomb Community College police were investigating the source of a foul odor at the performing arts center on the college’s campus in Clinton Township, a suburb of Detroit, when they discovered the body of Jason Anthony Thompson.

Thompson was reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department on Nov 1. He was last seen leaving a relative’s apartment on Oct. 25.

Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens said in a statement Monday that there is “no reason to suspect foul play.”

Campus police are still waiting on a cause of death from the Macomb County medical examiner, officials said.

“The college community extends heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Mr. Thompson’s family and friends,” the college said in a statement.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
Shane Helmbrecht
New details on the arrest, return of Shane Helmbrecht
Tomah packing plant will be closing in the new year.
Tomah packaging plant closing in the new year
Chick-Fil-A restaurant
Chick-fil-A Eau Claire location to open Nov. 30
Bob Schmidt took over operations from his parents in 1994 and he is hoping that the next...
Schmidty’s Bar and Restaurant announces closure at the end of 2023

Latest News

Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt
An 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning spilling dozens of chickens.
18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (11/28/23)
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (11/28/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/28/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/28/23)